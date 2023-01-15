Arsenal goalkeeper appears to be kicked by Tottenham fan

A Tottenham fan appeared to kick Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Television cameras clearly showed the fan standing up on the advertising hoardings and aiming a kick at the stopper as he walked away from a clash with Spurs attacker Richarlison moments earlier, towards his water bottle behind the goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsdale said: “The few I did [interact with] were well greeted sportsman-wise, then one fan jumped over and tried to punch me in the back.

“I think both sets of players tried to bring me away, thankfully nothing happened too drastically but it’s a sour taste.”

