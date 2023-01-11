Everton owner Farhad Moshiri publicly backs Frank Lampard as fans turn on manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has broken his silence to give manager Frank Lampard his backing after a slump left his team in the relegation zone.

Moshiri, who has not been to a game at Goodison Park since 2021, had remained quiet along with Everton’s board members when pressure on Lampard mounted, after the 4-1 defeat by Brighton left the Merseyside club with a solitary point since October.

Lampard is the seventh manager in Moshiri’s seven years in charge and he attributed the high turnover to his predecessors failing to meet the required standards.

But while the millionaire said Everton must and will climb the table, he insisted he still has faith in Lampard. The former Chelsea manager stated last week that he had not asked for a vote of confidence or reassurances.

Moshiri also gave his support to Everton’s executives after fans sang “sack the board” before and during the 3-1 FA Cup loss to Manchester United and after the Brighton game.

In a direct response to Everton’s fans’ forum, where supporters called for greater communication from Moshiri, he wrote in a letter: “I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager but our director of football [Kevin Thelwell] and board of directors.

“That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of the work being done at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we now have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.

“We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel the club falls short of standard. This has meant we have seen turnover of managers, directors of football and several board members.”

Fans have begun to turn on Everton manager Frank Lampard (Getty Images)

Moshiri also promised to engage with the club’s fan advisory board.

The Everton fans’ forum replied on Twitter: “We welcome the commitment to take on fan feedback and encourage him to listen to the strength of concerns. Our current situation is unacceptable. It’s time for a better Everton.”

Fans have also been critical of chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and, before Moshiri’s letter, 21 official supporters’ clubs and 67 fan and social-media groups had announced plans for a sit-in protest after Saturday’s relegation six-pointer against Southampton, calling for Moshiri to make “sweeping” changes at board level. They had also vowed to support Lampard.

Everton have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and have only taken five of the last 30 points available in the Premier League, threatening to end an unbroken run of 69 years of top-flight football.