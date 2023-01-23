Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton have sacked Frank Lampard as manager.

Lampard departs short of a year in charge at Goodison Park with the Toffees 19th, in the relegation zone and two points adrift of safety.

Some Everton players felt it was inevitable last night, the Independent understands.

Everton have endured a dismal start to the season with Lampard’s side last winning against Crystal Palace in October, meaning just one victory in their last 12 Premier League games after defeat to West Ham last weekend.

There was joy from a point at champions Manchester City on new year’s eve, but the surprise result failed to inspire an upturn in form as fans at Goodison Park turned on both Lampard, his players and the club’s board following a heavy defeat to Brighton to start 2023.

The atmosphere at the club and Goodison Park has turned toxic, with the club’s board advised against attending the home game against Southampton on safety grounds.

Lampard becomes the sixth manager sacked by owner Farhad Moshiri in almost seven years since becoming the majority shareholder.

Lampard joined the club on deadline day in January 2022 and despite a surge in form to avoid relegation last season, results have since plummetted.

Lampard departs with a win ratio lower than his predecessor, the hugely unpopular Rafael Benitez.

