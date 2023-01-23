✕ Close Arteta expects "immediate impact" from new signing Trossard

Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane with the Athletic reporting that the 29-year-old striker is open to extending his career at Tottenham and will enter talks with the club this month over a contract extension. The England captain’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2024 with United reportedly hoping to bring him to Old Trafford this coming summer.

Also in the news, Everton have rejected a bid from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr who made a move for back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Thomas Frank has shut down any talk of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya possibly leaving and Hakim Ziyech is being eyed by Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: