Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea reignite Fernandez interest as Kane could stay at Tottenham
Everton have also rejected a bid from Al Nassr for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic
Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane with the Athletic reporting that the 29-year-old striker is open to extending his career at Tottenham and will enter talks with the club this month over a contract extension. The England captain’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2024 with United reportedly hoping to bring him to Old Trafford this coming summer.
Also in the news, Everton have rejected a bid from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr who made a move for back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Thomas Frank has shut down any talk of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya possibly leaving and Hakim Ziyech is being eyed by Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
Everton’s latest mess of their own making has them headed for the Championship
The anniversary of one of the more ignominious events in Everton’s chequered recent history falls this week. Not one of the nine defeats in 12 league games that ended Rafa Benitez’s reign, as opposed to the nine losses in Frank Lampard’s last 12 league matches in charge now, but Vitor Pereira’s car-crash interview on Sky Sports which made it impossible for even Farhad Moshiri to appoint a manager who got 1860 Munich relegated. From the German second division, too.
But ignominy feels a constant companion. For a spell on Saturday, Everton slipped to the foot of the table. Aston Villa’s winner at Southampton reprieved them. It would have been symbolic in one respect, if not another. Maybe Everton have actually hit rock bottom. Maybe there are deeper lows.
Certainly for a club who have been ever-presents in the top flight since Winston Churchill was Prime Minister, there is a growing possibility next season’s fixture list will include Rotherham and Plymouth, that their local derby will be against Preston, not Liverpool. It would strip Everton of Premier League funds and, for a club who have amassed financial losses and who – presumably, anyway – are stripped of Alisher Usmanov’s money, that would seem to pose an existential threat.
Villa want Deulofeu
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been linked with former Watford, Everton and Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu.
Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino confirmed that clubs around Europe - including Villa - are interested in signing the forward snd seemingly Marino refused to rule out a departure for the 28-year-old.
“Every week I have to answer these speculations. For now, the player and his agents have withstood the approaches of important clubs around Europe.” he said.
“I must say that at the moment there are no serious negotiations underway with Roma, but I confirm that there are interests from Europe.
“The intention of the club has always been not to let the players leave in January, but we know that the scenarios can change given that there are various components to take into account.”
Real Madrid target Chiesa
Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa.
Fichajes claim that Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to capitalise on Juventus’ 15-point deduction in Serie A and bring the 25-year-old Italian winger to Madrid.
The Spanish giants are building a squad of young exciting talent and Chiesa fits the bill.
A great day to put things right – John Stones insists Man City had to improve
John Stones accepts Manchester City had some wrongs to put right after manager Pep Guardiola rounded on the players last week.
City boss Guardiola angrily criticised his squad in public, claiming they were lacking hunger and fire, after they needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham last Thursday.
Guardiola’s broadside underlined his frustration after a series of frustrating results, including a derby loss to Manchester United and a meek Carabao Cup exit at Southampton.
Their response was to brush Wolves aside 3-0, with the prolific Erling Haaland scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season, in their latest Premier League outing at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Roma interested in Ziyech
Roma are interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech reports Sky Sports from Italy.
There are rumours that winger Nicolo Zaniolo will leave the Italian side this month so Roma are looking at possible replacements with Ziyech being near the top of the list.
Chelsea have a surplus of players in his position with Ziyech’s future at the club looking uncertain. He’s competing with new right-winger Noni Madueke and the injured Raheem Sterling who are both siad to be ahead of him in the pecking order.
However, a transfer for the Morocco international is tricky for Roma who would struggle to match Ziyech’s high wages at Chelsea.
Raya not for sale says Frank
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says goalkeeper David Raya is not for sale and doesn’t expect him to leave the club.
The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham but Frank is confident of keeping the goalkeeper at the club.
“All my players, I would like to hold onto them forever,” said the Bees boss.
“David is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. He’s in good form, he has everything a goalkeeper needs to have. He’s ours for the next one-and-a-half years and the good thing is we have decided not to do anything for one-and-a-half years.
“They [interested clubs] will need to pay a lot of money.”
Everton reject bid for Begovic
Everton have rejected an offer from Al Nassr for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
Begovic is firmly the number two at Goodison Park having made only three appearances for the club this season with his contract also running out this summer.
Al Nassr - the Saudi Arabian club that Cristiano Ronaldo moved to - reportedly want to sign the goalkeeper on loan but their proposal was rejected by the Toffees.
It’s expected Al Nassr will return with a second offer in the coming days.
Chelsea reignite Fernandez interest
Chelsea could make another expensive signing before the end of the January transfer window as they will reportedly attempt to bring Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge.
Portuguese outlet Record claims the Blues are ready to reingite their bid and throw ‘everything’ at Benfica before deadline day.
Chelsea were understood to have struck a £112million deal with the Portuguese side and agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old Argentina international, only for talks between the two clubs to turn sour.
Fernandez has been their top target throughout this window and despite having already spent £152m the Blues ate keen to get this one over the line.
Harry Kane open to extend stay at Tottenham
The Athletic are reporting that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract with the club dealing a blow to Manchester United’s pursuit of the 29-year-old.
The England captain’s current deal at Spurs lasts until the summer of 2024, but Kane will apparantly enter talks with Spurs at the end of January transfer window.
After selling Cristiano Ronaldo and bringing Wout Weghorst in on a short term loan Man Utd are in the market for a top quality striker with Kane at the top of their list.
They were thinking of moving for him this summer but the Athletic’s report adds that Kane’s priority is to stay and succeed with Spurs.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested that “Kane would be a great signing but getting him out of Tottenham is not going to be easy.”
Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness agreed with Neville, indicating that the Bundesliga giants could not afford Tottenham’s £130m asking price for Harry Kane.
