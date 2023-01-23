Jan Bednarek back at Southampton after Aston Villa loan is cut short

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Defender Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan spell at Aston Villa by Southampton.

The 26-year-old Poland international moved to Villa Park in the summer but made just four appearances.

He has now returned to St Mary’s to help Nathan Jones’ squad as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Bednarek has played 153 times for the Saints since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017.

A Southampton statement said: “Defender Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan spell at Aston Villa.

“He has returned to provide additional experience and depth to Nathan Jones’s squad for the remainder of the season.”