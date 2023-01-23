Jump to content

Jan Bednarek back at Southampton after Aston Villa loan is cut short

The defender made just four appearances for Villa

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 January 2023 13:13
Comments
Jan Bednarek rarely featured for Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Defender Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan spell at Aston Villa by Southampton.

The 26-year-old Poland international moved to Villa Park in the summer but made just four appearances.

He has now returned to St Mary’s to help Nathan Jones’ squad as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Bednarek has played 153 times for the Saints since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017.

A Southampton statement said: “Defender Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan spell at Aston Villa.

“He has returned to provide additional experience and depth to Nathan Jones’s squad for the remainder of the season.”

