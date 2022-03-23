Fraser Forster set to return to England squad for first time since 2017
The Southampton goalkeeper is expected to replace West Brom’s Sam Johnstone
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to receive his first England call-up since 2017.
Sam Johnstone was brought into the squad on Monday as replacement for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who withdrew with a hip injury.
The West Brom goalkeeper missed training on Tuesday and is now expected to leave Gareth Southgate’s squad, with Forster set for a surprise call-up.
The 34-year-old has impressed with Southampton this season but won the last of his six England caps in 2016.
Forster will join Saints team-mates James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters in the Southgate’s squad.
Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell received their first senior England call-ups on Monday, when Ollie Watkins and Johnstone were brought in.
Bukayo Saka was confined to his hotel room at St George’s Park through illness, although it is understood there is currently nothing to suggest it is coronavirus-related.
