Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696175524

Freiburg vs Augsburg LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Europa-Park Stadion

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 15:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Freiburg face Augsburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696175464

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Attempt blocked. Rubén Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.

1 October 2023 16:51
1696175413

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a cross following a set piece situation.

1 October 2023 16:50
1696175400

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Substitution, SC Freiburg. Merlin Röhl replaces Yannik Keitel because of an injury.

1 October 2023 16:50
1696175371

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 October 2023 16:49
1696175368

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Delay in match because of an injury Yannik Keitel (SC Freiburg).

1 October 2023 16:49
1696175313

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Foul by Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg).

1 October 2023 16:48
1696175252

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Foul by Philipp Lienhart (SC Freiburg).

1 October 2023 16:47
1696174915

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Attempt saved. Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.

1 October 2023 16:41
1696174802

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a cross.

1 October 2023 16:40
1696174777

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lucas Höler.

1 October 2023 16:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in