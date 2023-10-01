Freiburg vs Augsburg LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Freiburg face Augsburg in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt blocked. Rubén Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution, SC Freiburg. Merlin Röhl replaces Yannik Keitel because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yannik Keitel (SC Freiburg).
Foul by Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg).
Foul by Philipp Lienhart (SC Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a cross.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lucas Höler.
