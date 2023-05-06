Jump to content

Liveupdated1683389224

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Europa-Park Stadion

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the PreZero Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Freiburg take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683389217

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

6 May 2023 17:06
1683388801

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

6 May 2023 17:00
1683388200

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

6 May 2023 16:50
1683387300

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

6 May 2023 16:35
1683386724

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Match ends, SC Freiburg 0, RB Leipzig 1.

6 May 2023 16:25
1683386707

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

6 May 2023 16:25
1683386670

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Second Half ends, SC Freiburg 0, RB Leipzig 1.

6 May 2023 16:24
1683386628

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Foul by Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg).

6 May 2023 16:23
1683386620

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

6 May 2023 16:23
1683386569

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Mark Flekken.

6 May 2023 16:22

