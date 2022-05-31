Frenkie de Jong has said that he “would prefer to stay with Barcelona” after being linked with a move away from the club.

De Jong has been mentioned as a likely transfer target for Manchester United after the appointment of his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder joined Barcelona in 2019 for a significant fee after a breakthrough season under Ten Hag and has emerged as a regular starter for the Catalan club.

However, with Barcelona facing continued financial difficulties, they could look to move for De Jong, a highly-priced asset.

The 25-year-old insists he remains content at his “dream club”, and dismissed rumours that he had been in touch with Ten Hag over a move to the Premier League.

“What I’m saying, there is absolutely nothing of an agreement or anything official,” De Jong said to ESPN about links with Manchester United.

“At the moment there is no question of it at all – not that I know of in any case. Or they must not have told me, but I don’t think so.

“I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age, I just said it, too.

“I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.”