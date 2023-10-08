Frosinone vs Hellas Verona LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Frosinone face Hellas Verona in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Attempt blocked. Cyril Ngonge (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giangiacomo Magnani.
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Delay in match because of an injury Cyril Ngonge (Verona).
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Foul by Matías Soulé (Frosinone).
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Frosinone).
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Michael Folorunsho (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Foul by Luca Garritano (Frosinone).
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Attempt missed. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Matías Soulé (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Frosinone vs Hellas Verona
Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Frosinone).
