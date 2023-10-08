Jump to content

Liveupdated1696771442

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Benito Stirpe

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Frosinone face Hellas Verona in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696771346

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Attempt blocked. Cyril Ngonge (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giangiacomo Magnani.

8 October 2023 14:22
1696771299

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

8 October 2023 14:21
1696771257

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Delay in match because of an injury Cyril Ngonge (Verona).

8 October 2023 14:20
1696770995

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Foul by Matías Soulé (Frosinone).

8 October 2023 14:16
1696770838

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Frosinone).

8 October 2023 14:13
1696770837

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Michael Folorunsho (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 October 2023 14:13
1696770645

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Foul by Luca Garritano (Frosinone).

8 October 2023 14:10
1696770478

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Attempt missed. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

8 October 2023 14:07
1696770418

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Matías Soulé (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8 October 2023 14:06
1696770341

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona

Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Frosinone).

8 October 2023 14:05

