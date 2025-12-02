Miguel Delaney and Adam Clery land top prizes at FSA Awards 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney and Adam Clery took home top prizes at the Football Supporters’ Association Awards 2025.

Chief Football Writer Delaney picked up Football Writer of the Year at the ceremony in central London on Monday evening.

While Clery, who leads Independent Studio's The Adam Clery Football Channel, was recognised for Social Media of the Year.

The awards attracted more than 400,000 votes, making the FSA Awards the biggest supporter-led awards show in the country.

Delaney has enjoyed an excellent 2025, leading the Independent’s football coverage, including England’s stunning victory in the Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain on penalties.

His book, States of Play: How Sportswashing Took Over Football, won the Charles Tyrwhitt Football Book of the Year award and it was also shortlisted for the 2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

Meanwhile Delaney also successfully launched his newsletter, Miguel Delaney: Inside Football, to take fans beyond the game with exclusive insights throughout a packed year ahead of next summer’s World Cup 2026.

Clery has led ACFC, with the YouTube channel attracting more than 182,000 subscribers for weekly tactical analysis and insight on the Premier League and beyond.

Clery also produces The Adam Clery Football Column on the beautiful game’s absurdities and oddities through his weekly newsletter.

Declan Rice attended the ceremony after the Arsenal star picked up the Men’s Player of the Year, beating out stiff competition from Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) and Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool).

“It’s a massive privilege to receive the FSA Player of the Year Award, seeing the players I’m up against,” Rice said. “To be recognised by the supporters, to vote for me to win, it’s really, really special so I can’t thank them enough. The men’s team and the women’s team, we’ve been recognised in so many different ways and that’s where we want to be, winning things on and off the pitch.”

open image in gallery Miguel Delaney wins Football Writer of the Year at the FWA Awards 2025 ( Miguel Delaney )

Alessia Russo won Women’s Player of the Year ahead of Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright, Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City) and her own teammate Mariona Caldentey.

“Thank you to all the fans that voted, it means a lot,” said Russo. “It was an incredible summer, an incredible few months, winning the Champions League and the Euros. Hopefully it’s inspired us to carry on winning because that’s what it’s all about!”