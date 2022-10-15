(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Aleksandar Mitrovic returned to the Fulham line-up for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Serbia striker has been recovering from an injury sustained during the recent international break and missed his side’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham, but has been included in the starting XI.

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil made no changes to his Cherries starting line-up from their 2-1 win against Leicester.

Fulham: Leno, Reid, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Bournemouth: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: