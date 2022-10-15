Jump to content

Liveupdated1665841264

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Aleksandar Mitrovic returns

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Saturday 15 October 2022 14:41
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Aleksandar Mitrovic returned to the Fulham line-up for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Serbia striker has been recovering from an injury sustained during the recent international break and missed his side’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham, but has been included in the starting XI.

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil made no changes to his Cherries starting line-up from their 2-1 win against Leicester.

Fulham: Leno, Reid, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Bournemouth: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

FULHAM SUBS: Harry Wilson, Marek Rodak, Willian, Shane Duffy, Tom Cairney, Carlos Vinicius, Luke Harris, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kevin Mbabu.

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Neeskens Kebano; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Both sides have settled back into the Premier League comfortably so far, with Bournemouth sitting just one point ahead of their opponents. Since Gary O'Neil took over as interim boss, the Cherries are unbeaten in five games (W2 D3) and came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 last time out. Fulham have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, losing their previous two against Newcastle United and West Ham, with the former being their first loss at home this season.

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Fulham and Bournemouth at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

