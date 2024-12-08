Fulham expose one of Arsenal’s few weaknesses to disrupt title bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A game of “millimetres”, as Mikel Arteta put it. Are these the fine lines on which titles are eventually won or lost? In the 90th minute of this 1-1 draw at Fulham, Gabriel Martinelli was waiting for that key pass and looking along the Fulham defence. He was at that point onside, and then received the ball to cut in and play the cross that had been lacking from Arsenal’s attack all game. Bukayo Saka finished, but the moment was not done. In the second before the pass was played to Martinelli, Kenny Tete had stepped up. The Brazilian hadn’t been attentive to that, and the goal was eventually ruled out.

“For millimetres, we could have been sitting here with three points after a really strong and dominant performance against a really good team,” Arteta lamented, as he described it as he spoke about a “really crucial moment for us to go for it”.

Arsenal still squandered the chance to temporarily cut the gap to Liverpool to four points because they didn’t quite create enough in open play. Granted, Fulham didn’t allow them to. The inevitable set-piece goal ensures Arsenal gain a point on Liverpool, sure, but the game extra similarly means the swing-back from Wednesday could eventually be cancelled. That, at least, is whenever the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park is played.

open image in gallery Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead against Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

A lot might have changed by then, especially in a calendar this packed and creating such havoc with results. Arsenal have to hope, as they felt the frustration of so casually going behind to Fulham and then toiling to work their way through. Arteta declared himself “gutted not to win it”, and said his side did “almost everything”. But that’s the key. As much territory as Arteta’s side had, it’s hard not to feel Fulham deserved something.

This is why Marco Silva has had increasingly admiring looks from clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham were marshalled superbly. They are capable of giving anyone a hard game, which is why it’s now so conspicuous they go to Anfield next week. A booking here does mean Calvin Bassey is suspended for that. It still makes it harder to figure out how Wolves came to Craven Cottage and scored four two weeks ago.

A key strength is, well, their strength. One of the elements that stood out about this match was how Arsenal kept running into big, hard bodies. Fulham are a physically imposing side. It meant Martin Odegaard had one of his least productive games since returning, as he so often found Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic blocking the way. Accordingly, Antonee Robinson was strikingly proactive against Saka, in a way few players have the confidence to be. The Fulham left-back did as good a job against Saka in open play as pretty much anyone in world football.

Silva described him as “one of the best left-backs” in the league. That’s why Robinson himself has had admiring looks from clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

open image in gallery William Saliba celebrates after equalising for Arsenal ( Reuters )

A highly respectable Fulham display shouldn’t be a reason to try and say where their stars can go, of course, but that reflects their level right now.

“They are really well organised,” Arteta said. “You cannot cry about it.”

Fulham may still have exposed what is perhaps one of the few remaining weaknesses in Arteta’s Arsenal team. They find it especially tough against teams who lock up space this much. Silva ensured Fulham played a tight 5-4-1 with the midfielders doubling up. Arsenal struggled for an outlet.

“Obviously against a low block you generate set pieces and you generate crosses because it’s really difficult to attack inside,” Arteta added.

The 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United was similar. Such set-ups make it all the more important that Arsenal don’t concede the first goal, but the same happened here as at St James’ Park. This was at least down to a supreme finish from Raul Jimenez, even if it was from Fulham’s one proper attack. He had so small an opening in that 11th-minute break but still found it, swishing the ball into the corner.

“Sometimes you have to praise the opposition,” Arteta said. “From that angle to score with the only shot of the game for the striker, the way he put it away, he did it.”

More questions could still be asked of how he got there, as William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior got themselves into a bit of a mess. It was, admittedly, the first time they’d played there together. Arteta did evade questions on how he had to resort to his ninth different backline of the season, but then did mention the number of changes. “We had to change the whole unit.”

Saliba did later atone, but after a long first half for Arsenal.

open image in gallery VAR ruled out Bukayo Saka’s winning goal ( Getty Images )

This was another of those games where it was impossible not to feel they could do with that extra attacking player. Raheem Sterling wasn’t sufficient business in the summer. Martinelli had a frustrating game. Gabriel Jesus snatched at his one big chance.

Arsenal, of course, still had that considerable weapon to deploy: their set-pieces. Although they actually scored one fewer than against Manchester United in midweek, this game emphasised just how clever they are.

Fulham might well have felt like they had figured out Arsenal’s approach. Silva’s team had unusual success in the first half, with the positioning of Issa Diop crucial in blocking off the space Arsenal normally enjoy. They couldn’t get it to Saliba in the usual way. Again, Fulham had too much physicality there. Bernd Leno, conspicuously, was able to get out and claim a lot.

So, for their 52nd-minute corner, Arsenal switched it. Saliba was put in the centre. The ball was instead sent to Kai Havertz at the back post, who rose to head down, the variation also leaving Saliba free to touch in. This was also one occasion when the offside check favoured Arsenal, as the lines showed the centre-half was just onside.

It could have been worse, then. It could also have been better. Martinelli could have just looked up before that pass. Arsenal could have done that bit more in open play. They might well go for an attacker in January.

Ultimately, though, Fulham defended superbly. They could yet have a significant say in this season as a whole.