Fulham v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups with Gunners aiming to cut Liverpool’s Premier League lead
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage with the in-form Whites aiming to upset title-chasing Arsenal in the early kick-off
Arsenal aim to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League in the early kick-off against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to four points after the Reds’ Merseyside derby was postponed due to the threat of adverse weather from Storm Darragh.
Marco Silva's side pose a threat and enter the game flying after Alex Iwobi inspired the Londoners to victory over Brighton.
Silva will be determined to stop Arsenal’s formidable set-piece routine, which has developed into one of the biggest strengths of Arteta’s side, leading many to debate how to stop their co-ordinated plan at corners and free-kicks.
Follow all of the latest updates from the clash at Craven Cottage in our live blog below:
Team news
Arteta has made two changes to the side that beat Manchester United. In defence, Oleksandr Zinchenko comes out for Jorginho, with Thomas Partey moving to right-back.
On the left wing, Gabriel Martinelli is replaced by Leandro Trossard.
Team news
Marco Silva has made four changes to the side that beat Brighton 3-1 last time out. In defence, Kenny Tete comes in for Timothy Castagne at right-back.
In midfield, Saša Lukić replaces Harry Wilson, with Iwobi moving into a wing position. On the other wing, Riess Nelson drops out for Adama Traore.
Upfront, Jimenez replaces Rodrigo Muniz.
Line-ups
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge, Traore; Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.
Subs: Benda, Castagne, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Andreas, King, Godo, Wilson, Muniz.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Timber;, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.
Subs: Neto, Tierney, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Sterling, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Jesus.
Team news
Line-ups are expected in five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news.
Reiss Nelson is injured but can’t face his parent club anyway. Defender Joachim Andersen and suspended midfielder Tom Cairney are far bigger absentees for Fulham in any case. Harrison Reed is also out.
For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori face fitness checks after missing the midweek win over United, but both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are out.
Fulham vs Arsenal prediction
Fulham to cause the Gunners a scare, but too much attacking talent will win the day for the visitors. Fuham 1-2 Arsenal.
Fulham vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against each other this afternoon:
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz
Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
What is the team news?
Reiss Nelson is injured but can’t face his parent club anyway. Defender Joachim Andersen and suspended midfielder Tom Cairney are far bigger absentees for Fulham in any case. Harrison Reed is also out.
For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori face fitness checks after missing the midweek win over United, but both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are out.
Where can I watch?
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
