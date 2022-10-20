Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Fulham FC face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.
Fulham manager Marco Silva made one change from his side’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Willian was brought into the side instead of Dan James for the Premier League visit of Aston Villa.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard brought in Jan Bednarek in place of Matthew Cash in the only change to the side from their defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Villa have won just two of their last nine Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L4), with both of those victories coming against Norwich City last season.
Gerrard also makes only one change from the loss to Chelsea on Sunday. Bednarek comes in at left-back as Cash drops to the bench. Young switches to the right as he makes his 400th Premier League appearance, and Mings has shaken off an ankle problem to start.
Marco Silva makes just one change to the side that drew with Bournemouth last time out. Willian is brought in for James, who starts on the bench today.
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Philippe Coutinho, Cameron Archer, Calum Chambers, Robin Olsen, Morgan Sanson, Leander Dendoncker, Marvelous Nakamba, Emiliano Buendia, Matty Cash.
ASTON VILLA STARTING XI (4-3-2-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Jan Bednarek; Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins; Danny Ings.
FULHAM SUBS: Shane Duffy, Tom Cairney, Carlos Vinicius, Luke Harris, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kevin Mbabu, Harry Wilson, Marek Rodak, Daniel James.
FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Neeskens Kebano; Aleksandar Mitrovic.
