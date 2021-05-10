Fulham will be relegated from the Premier League tonight if they lose to Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle’s surprise 4-2 win at top four contenders Leicester on Friday left Scott Parker’s side nine points from safety in 18th place, with Burnley one place above them in the table.

Fulham have failed to win any of their last five matches since beating Liverpool at Anfield and must win their remaining four fixtures to stay up.

Burnley were defeated by West Ham on Monday and while their Premier League status has all but been secured for another season, Sean Dyche’s side have the opportunity to seal Fulham’s fate with three points.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Monday 10 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Harrison Reed is a doubt for the hosts after picking up a knock. The midfielder trained on Friday and faces a late fitness test. Long-term absentee Tom Cairney remains out with a knee injury.

Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain side-lined for the visitors but Dale Stevens could return from injury. Chris Wood is expected to be fit after being substituted late on against West Ham on Monday with a deal leg.

Possible line-ups

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Zambo Anguissa, Lemina; Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Maja

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Odds

Fulham: 11/10

Draw: 5/2

Burnley: 12/5

Prediction

Fulham’s tough run of form looks set to continue as Burnley finish the job and secure their Premier League safety for another season with a win. Fulham 0-1 Burnley