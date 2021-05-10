Fulham must avoid defeat to Burnley at Craven Cottage this evening in the Premier League to keep their unlikely survival bid alive.

Scott Parker’s side will be relegated to the Championship if they lose, after Newcastle’s shock 4-2 win at Leicester on Friday left them nine points adrift of safety in 18th place.

Burnley are one place above them in 17th and would seal Fulham’s fate with a win, with three matches to spare this season.

Fulham have failed to win any of their past five matches in the Premier League since beating Liverpool at Anfield in March.

Here’s all the information you need before the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Monday 10 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Harrison Reed is a doubt for the hosts after picking up a knock. The midfielder trained on Friday and faces a late fitness test. Long-term absentee Tom Cairney remains out with a knee injury.

Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain side-lined for the visitors but Dale Stevens could return from injury. Chris Wood is expected to be fit after being substituted late on against West Ham on Monday with a deal leg.

Possible line-ups

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Zambo Anguissa, Lemina; Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Maja

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Odds

Fulham: 11/10

Draw: 5/2

Burnley: 12/5

Prediction

Fulham’s tough run of form looks set to continue as Burnley finish the job and secure their Premier League safety for another season with a win. Fulham 0-1 Burnley