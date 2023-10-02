Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Fulham vs Chelsea
Referee Tim Robinson gets things under way at Craven Cottage!
Fulham vs Chelsea
Pochettino has exactly the same record after six Premier League games in charge of the Blues as he did with former club Southampton (P6 W1 D2 L3). The ex-Argentina midfielder then went unbeaten in his next six league games with the Saints, registering 12 points (W3 D3). Can the Chelsea coach start to replicate that run here? We’re about to find out as the teams make their way onto the pitch for kick-off…
Fulham vs Chelsea
Chelsea make three alterations to their last starting XI in the league, with Sterling dropping to the bench representing the most notable omission. The England international, according to Pochettino before the game, has not trained for the last three days and that offers Palmer his first Blues top-flight start on the right-hand side. Broja replaces suspended striker Nicolas Jackson, while Malo Gusto also misses out due to suspension and Disasi takes his place.
Fulham vs Chelsea
Silva opts for just one change from the draw at Palace as Wilson starts ahead of De Cordova-Reid. Jimenez leads the line, with Palhinha heading the midfield in front of the centre-back pairing made up of Ream and Drop. Willian is also named in the starting line-up against his former club Chelsea, who he won two Premier League titles with.
Fulham vs Chelsea
SUBSTITUTES: Djordje Petrovic, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ian Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Alfie Gilchrist, Josh Brooking, Alex Matos.
Fulham vs Chelsea
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk; Armando Broja.
Fulham vs Chelsea
SUBSTITUTES: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic, Carlos Vinicius.
Fulham vs Chelsea
FULHAM (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira; Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Willian.
Fulham vs Chelsea
Chelsea have endured another turbulent opening to their Premier League season, placed 15th in the league after their 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Blues are winless in their last three league games, since a 3-0 victory over Luton Town at the end of August, but may find comfort in their 1-0 defeat of Brighton in the EFL Cup third round last time out. Mauricio Pochettino is, perhaps, yet to discover his best starting XI amid a flurry of further new additions through the door in the last transfer window, although the Chelsea coach will need a result to quieten questions over his early stewardship.
Fulham vs Chelsea
Fulham sit 12th in the top-flight table after a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in their last league outing. Marco Silva’s side were 2-1 victors against Norwich City in Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round clash, but are yet to string together a run of positive results at the start of their Premier League campaign. The Cottagers may take some confidence from Chelsea’s poor form in recent weeks, with this an ideal opportunity to inflict further pain in their fourth London derby of the season.
