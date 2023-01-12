Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Graham Potter’s under pressure Blues take on Marco Silva’s firing Cottagers
Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to Craven Cottage this evening as the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League. Chelsea have plummeted down the table in recent weeks having won just once in nine league games but the manager can ease the pressure on his team by beating the in-form Cottagers away from home.
This fixture is one that the Chelsea fans will be expecting to win despite Fulham (7th) being three places ahead of the Blues in the table. Chelsea have been victorious in the previous seven meeting between the London clubs, a run that dates back to November 2012.
However, Marco Silva’s Cottagers are the surprise package of the season so far. They are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions following the World Cup break and could jump above Liverpool if they take points away from the Blues tonight. Silva has admitted that he isn’t ‘thinking about European football’ but if his team maintain their current form they will be right in the mix to end the season in the top seven.
Follow all the action as Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage:
Fulham vs Chelsea prediction
Chelsea have a 10-year winning run in this fixture so it comes at a good time for Graham Potter’s struggling side.
They’ll feel confident of overcoming Fulham despite being away from home but Marco Silva has his team playing with confidence and aggression so they’ll bite back at whatever Chelsea throw their way which should make for an interesting contest.
Fulham 1-1 Chelsea.
Fulham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Fulham: Leno; Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria, Jorginho; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount
Christian Pulisic faces two months out injured, confirms Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has confirmed that he will be without two forwards for up to two months, just as the Blues confirm the capture on loan of Joao Felix.
Christian Pulisic faces eight weeks on the sidelines after departing the recent defeat to Manchester City - and Raheem Sterling, who went off in the same game, could be absent for almost as long.
The Blues will at least have striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available, but they are still awaiting to hear whether or not new arrival Felix has been registered in time to face Fulham on Thursday night.
Pulisic faces two months out injured, confirms Chelsea boss Potter
The signing of Joao Felix on loan boosts attacking options at a time when the Premier League side will be without two key forwards
What is the early team news?
Fulham will be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic. The striker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester and serves a one-match suspension. Shane Duffy has not yet recovered from illness, while Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term injury absentee.
Chelsea will have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available after a back injury, but Christian Pulisic is still a couple of months away from returning and Raheem Sterling is also not close to a comeback. Ben Chilwell, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain out, while the club are waiting to hear whether new signing Joao Felix was registered in time to feature.
How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 12 January.
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.
Fulham vs Chelsea
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage.
Marco Silva’s men are seventh in the table after a four game unbeaten run following the return of domestic football after the World Cup. They’ve West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton before Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first half strike saw them ease past Leicester 1-0 last time out. Fulham will jump ahead of Liverpool into sixth if they are triumphant tonight and will be confident of overcoming Graham Potter’s struggling Blues.
Chelsea have won just once in their last nine league matches which is a run that has seen them slip to 10th in the table. There is pressure on the manager with fans chanting out for former boss Thomas Tuchel during the Blues’ recent defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.
Chelsea have a strong record against Fulham and should be the favourites to win tonight but their form is poor and they’re away from home so this could be another difficult night for Potter’s side.
Kick off at Craven Cottage is at 8pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates leading up to the game.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies