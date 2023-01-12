✕ Close Potter compares pressure to Klopp and Guardiola and admits players are "hurting"

Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to Craven Cottage this evening as the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League. Chelsea have plummeted down the table in recent weeks having won just once in nine league games but the manager can ease the pressure on his team by beating the in-form Cottagers away from home.

This fixture is one that the Chelsea fans will be expecting to win despite Fulham (7th) being three places ahead of the Blues in the table. Chelsea have been victorious in the previous seven meeting between the London clubs, a run that dates back to November 2012.

However, Marco Silva’s Cottagers are the surprise package of the season so far. They are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions following the World Cup break and could jump above Liverpool if they take points away from the Blues tonight. Silva has admitted that he isn’t ‘thinking about European football’ but if his team maintain their current form they will be right in the mix to end the season in the top seven.

Follow all the action as Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage: