Liveupdated1677615124

Fulham vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Tuesday 28 February 2023 20:12
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Fulham take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.

An all-Premier League clash in the last 16 sees the in-form Cottagers looking to push for silverware as well as European places this term; they are sixth in the top flight at present and unbeaten in four. A last-eight spot in the cup beckons now, if they can edge past a Leeds side with more important matters on their minds.

Now under the management of Javi Gracia, Leeds did win at the weekend to move out of the bottom three but are still only a point and a place above the drop zone.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1677615068

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 February 2023 20:11
1677614956

28 February 2023 20:09
1677614948

Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

28 February 2023 20:09
1677614889

28 February 2023 20:08
1677614856

Goal! Fulham 1, Leeds United 0. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 February 2023 20:07
1677614697

28 February 2023 20:04
1677614513

28 February 2023 20:01
1677614478

Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

28 February 2023 20:01
1677614472

28 February 2023 20:01
1677614470

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 February 2023 20:01

