Fulham vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.
An all-Premier League clash in the last 16 sees the in-form Cottagers looking to push for silverware as well as European places this term; they are sixth in the top flight at present and unbeaten in four. A last-eight spot in the cup beckons now, if they can edge past a Leeds side with more important matters on their minds.
Now under the management of Javi Gracia, Leeds did win at the weekend to move out of the bottom three but are still only a point and a place above the drop zone.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.
Goal! Fulham 1, Leeds United 0. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
