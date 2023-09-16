Fulham vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Fulham vs Luton Town
Fulham have only won two of their last eight Premier League home games (drawing two and losing four), and haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of those matches, shipping 16 goals (two per game). They lost this season’s home opener 0-3 to Brentford; only in 1951-52 and 2020-21 (first three) have the Cottagers ever lost their first two home matches in a top-flight season, going on to be relegated in both such campaigns.
Fulham vs Luton Town
As for Luton, manager Rob Edwards makes four alterations to the team that was beaten by West Ham before the international break. Kabore replaces Doughty on the right side of the defence, with captain Lockyer coming into the middle. Bell retains his place but moves over to the left, meaning that Giles misses out. Arsenal loanee Lokonga makes his debut and is preferred ahead of Barkley in the midfield, with the final switch coming in the attack. Brown takes Adebayo’s place next to Morris.
Fulham vs Luton Town
Fulham make three changes to the side that were thumped by Manchester City in their previous outing. Palhina was absent from the last squad after his transfer deadline day move collapsed, but he is back and starts ahead of Cairney in the midfield. New signing Castagne replaces Robinson at left-back, with Willian also making an appearance on the wing. Decordova-Reed drops to the bench.
Fulham vs Luton Town
LUTON TOWN SUBS: Tim Krul, Chiedozie Ogbene, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Giles, Alfie Doughty.
Fulham vs Luton Town
LUTON TOWN (5-3-2): Thomas Kaminski; Issa Kabore, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba, Albert Sambi Lokonga; Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris.
Fulham vs Luton Town
FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Carlos Vinicius, Tyrese Francois.
Fulham vs Luton Town
FULHAM (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne; Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed; Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Willian.
Fulham vs Luton Town
Luton have had a tough start to life in the Premier League and are one of two teams yet to register a point. The Hatters began their campaign with two away fixtures because of developments to Kenilworth Road, with Rob Edwards' side losing by three goals to Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea. They then welcomed West Ham before the international break, looking to make an impression in front of their home fans, but lost 2-1. Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma put the visitors in a commanding position, with Mads Andersen scoring a consolation in stoppage time. Luton will want to avoid making unwanted history today, as they have only lost their first four fixtures on two occasions (1927-28 and 2002-03, both in the third tier).
Fulham vs Luton Town
Fulham have collected four points from their opening four games in the Premier League and are still searching for their first home win of the new campaign. Marco Silva’s men opened the season with an away win over Everton but were thrashed by Brentford and Manchester City either side of a draw with Arsenal. Despite the poor run of results, the Cottagers will have been boosted by the news of midfielders Joao Palhinha & Harrison Reed signing new contracts. The hosts are also unbeaten in their last five games versus Luton (winning three and drawing two), triumphing in both of their home matches in that run (3-2 in October 2019, 7-0 in May 2022).
Fulham vs Luton Town
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Fulham and Luton Town at Craven Cottage.
