Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United travel to Fulham FC this afternoon in the final Premier League fixture before the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa, although they did get revenge on Unai Emery’s team by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Fulham have enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League so far, and could move just one point behind United with a win at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s team will be without top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic, however, while England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will want to get through unscathed.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Fulham FC host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The fixture is the last to be played before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.

England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will therefore want to get through unscathed, while Serbia striker and Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic has not been risked due to injury.

Fulham could put a final flourish on what has been an impressive return to the Premier League by moving one point behind United with a win, while Erik ten Hag’s side will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss out for Fulham because of a foot problem which could make the Serbia striker a fitness doubt for the World Cup. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed will serve one-match bans after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season. Bobby Decordova-Reid is available following his own ban, while Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) and Manor Solomon (knee) are out.

Manchester United will assess Cristiano Ronaldo (illness) and Antony (leg) ahead of the trip. Jadon Sancho has also been struggling with illness and Raphael Varane - selected in France’s World Cup squad - is not expected to be involved. Diogo Dalot is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Decordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Odds

Fulham: 3/1

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 13/14