Fulham vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the final Premier League fixture before the World Cup

Sports Staff
Sunday 13 November 2022 08:44
Erik ten Hag urges Alejandro Garnacho to keep working to win Man United first team spot

Fulham host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The fixture is the last to be played before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.

England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will therefore want to get through unscathed, while Serbia striker and Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has not been risked due to injury.

Fulham could put a final flourish on what has been an impressive return to the Premier League by moving one point behind United with a win, while Erik ten Hag’s side will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss out for Fulham because of a foot problem which could make the Serbia striker a fitness doubt for the World Cup. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed will serve one-match bans after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season. Bobby Decordova-Reid is available following his own ban, while Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) and Manor Solomon (knee) are out.

Manchester United will assess Cristiano Ronaldo (illness) and Antony (leg) ahead of the trip. Jadon Sancho has also been struggling with illness and Raphael Varane - selected in France’s World Cup squad - is not expected to be involved. Diogo Dalot is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Decordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Odds

Fulham: 3/1

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 13/14

