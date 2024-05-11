Fulham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Pep Guardiola’s men can move back to the top of the table if they defeat the Cottagers today
Fullham host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon and could have acrucial role ot play in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side are hoping to become the first team to win the English top flight in four successive seasons and will jumo back into first place if they beat the Cottagers in Saturday’s early kick off.
They head into the weekend one point behind league leaders Arsenal but still control their own destiny with just three games left to play. The Gunners face a potentially difficult trip to Manchester United on Sunday and have played a game more than their title rivals.
In contrast, Fulham have secured their spot in the Premier League for next season and have little to play for at this stage of the season. With two games left to play they could potentially finish inside the top 10 but would need a heap of other results to also fall their way. Cottagers boss Marco Silva will want his side to finish the season strongly yet his mind will already be planning Fulham’s summer transfer plans.
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Fulham vs Man City in the Premier League.
It’s another challenge and another step along the path towards retaining the title for Pep Guardiola’s men - they have three games left; win out and they are champions again.
