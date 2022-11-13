Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Fulham vs Manchester United
Erik ten Hag makes six changes from the EFL Cup win over Villa on Thursday, bringing De Gea, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen and Elanga in. Fernandes retains his place to make his 100th Premier League appearance. Dubravka, Maguire, McTominay, Fred and Van de Beek drop to the bench. Diogo Dalot is suspended, while Cristiano Ronaldo misses out again through illness.
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Manchester United
Marco Silva makes just two changes to the side that lost at City, and they're enforced ones. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season, so they're suspended. De Cordova-Reid returns from a ban of his own, with Cairney also coming in. Top-scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic, is still out with a foot injury.
Fulham vs Manchester United
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Nathan Bishop, Zidane Iqbal, Martin Dubravka, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay.
Fulham vs Manchester United
MANCHESTER UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Manchester United
FULHAM SUBS: Nathaniel Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kevin Mbabu, Marek Rodak, Josh Onomah, Daniel James, Shane Duffy, Kristian Sekularac, Luke Harris.
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Manchester United
FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Carlos Vinicius.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies