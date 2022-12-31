Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672497605

Fulham vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Saturday 31 December 2022 14:00
Comments
A general view of Craven Cottage
A general view of Craven Cottage
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672497551

Fulham vs Southampton

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Aleksander Mitrovic.

31 December 2022 14:39
1672497369

Fulham vs Southampton

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League following their 3-1 defeat to Brighton last time out. The Saints are winless in their last five league games and have only won one of their last 11. They have struggled to find goals so far this season scoring just 14 times in 16 games, something manager Nathan Jones will have to change.

31 December 2022 14:36
1672497188

Fulham vs Southampton

Fulham are currently 10th in the league table and a win today could take them up to seventh place. Marco Silva’s side returned to action in style after beating Crystal Palace 3-0. Aleksander Mitrovic scored and assisted one in the win with only Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Ivan Toney ahead of him in the top scorer’s chart.

31 December 2022 14:33
1672496958

Fulham vs Southampton

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Southampton.

31 December 2022 14:29
1672496190

Fulham vs Southampton

31 December 2022 14:16
1672495240

Fulham vs Southampton

31 December 2022 14:00
1672495215

Fulham vs Southampton

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

31 December 2022 14:00
1672495200

Fulham vs Southampton

31 December 2022 14:00
1672494301

Fulham vs Southampton

31 December 2022 13:45
1672493222

Fulham vs Southampton

31 December 2022 13:27

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in