A general view of Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to issues with the London Underground. Signal failure suspended the Circle, Hammersmith and City, Metropolitan and District Lines to force the kick-off at Craven Cottage to be pushed back to 8.15pm.

Fulham made one change from their last-gasp defeat at Newcastle with Antonee Robinson recalled. Layvin Kurzawa dropped to the bench where ex-Spurs loanee Carlos Vinicius was named.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte named an unchanged team from last week’s defeat at Manchester City. It means Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min get another chance to arrest their poor form.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: