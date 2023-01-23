Jump to content

Liveupdated1674502263

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Monday 23 January 2023 19:31
A general view of Craven Cottage
A general view of Craven Cottage
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to issues with the London Underground. Signal failure suspended the Circle, Hammersmith and City, Metropolitan and District Lines to force the kick-off at Craven Cottage to be pushed back to 8.15pm.

Fulham made one change from their last-gasp defeat at Newcastle with Antonee Robinson recalled. Layvin Kurzawa dropped to the bench where ex-Spurs loanee Carlos Vinicius was named.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte named an unchanged team from last week’s defeat at Manchester City. It means Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min get another chance to arrest their poor form.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Fulham and Tottenham at Craven Cottage! Kick-off for this one has been delayed by 15 minutes due to transport issues for the fans.

23 January 2023 19:30
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed line-ups

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Forster, Tanganga, Lenglet, Bissouma.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).

Lawrence Ostlere23 January 2023 19:07
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kick-off delayed

Kick-off between Fulham and Tottenham has been delayed by 15 minutes due to issues with the London Underground.

Signal failure has suspended the Circle, Hammersmith and City, Metropolitan and District Line to force the kick-off at Craven Cottage to now be pushed back to 8.15pm.

Fulham prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur this evening

(PA)
Lawrence Ostlere23 January 2023 19:06
