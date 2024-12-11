Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka to get even better after Champions League brace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka will only get better after his double propelled Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Monaco and one foot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Gunners ended the night third in the 36-team table with just two matches remaining. The top eight are granted automatic qualification for the next phase.

Arsenal wasted a number of chances in the opening period – with the misfiring Gabriel Jesus missing three good opportunities to end his goal drought.

However, the Brazilian was on hand to lay on Saka’s first of the evening after 34 minutes.

Saka then capitalised on a poor backpass to net his second with 12 minutes to go before he teed up substitute Kai Havertz in the closing stages.

Saka, 23, now has nine goals and 12 assists, taking his direct goal contributions for the season to 21, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (28) the only Premier League player with more.

“He keeps surprising us, and that’s what he wants to do,” said Arteta when asked about Saka.

“That’s the quality that he has, that’s the ambition that he has and how he’s preparing himself every day. It’s very difficult to do what he’s doing.

“What he’s done in his first six years of professional football is exceptional. His aim is to improve. He has the players and the environment around him to continue to do that and I’m sure he will.

“He has developed in the right way, mentally, physically, his condition, and his preparation, and now he has got the habit to play every three days and he is consistently doing that at the highest level.

“He is a great example because how he behaves daily, and what he wants to do, which is to give his best version every day. He is very humble, a great guy to have around the place and an incredible talent. He’s making the difference for us.”

Aside from Saka’s impressive brace – improving his tally to five goals from his last six appearances – Myles Lewis-Skelly, another Arsenal academy graduate, also starred.

Lewis-Skelly was handed his European debut at left-back – becoming the club’s youngest player to start in the Champions League since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2011 – and he played a key pass to Jesus for Saka’s opener.

Commenting on the 18-year-old, Arteta said: “It was a really proud moment. He’s one of our own, 18-years-old, and he makes his debut starting in the Champions League.

“It’s just a joy to watch him and a privilege to give a chance to somebody to start to change his career. He certainly took the chance, and it’s great that we can trust him and that he can play in this environment at this level.

“I was really happy with his performance. In pre-season he opened our eyes to say ‘I’m ready’. And today, he’s shown that he’s at the level.”

Monaco are third in Ligue 1 and secured a win over Barcelona earlier this season.

The French club’s manager Adi Hutter said: “Arsenal deserved this win because they were the better team. We were lucky that they missed so many chances.

“There were moments in the second half where I thought we were close to the equaliser but the gift we gave them for the second goal at this level is not acceptable. We are disappointed and not happy that we lost 3-0.”