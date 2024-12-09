Arsenal need ‘more aggression’ in final third claims Martin Odegaard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Martin Odegaard said a lack of aggression in attack cost Arsenal as they dropped more points in the Premier League title race in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The stalemate at Craven Cottage means the Gunners have dropped 12 points in their last eight games and they were far from at their best against a Fulham side who contained their attacking threat with relative comfort.

William Saliba’s equaliser at the start of the second half briefly looked like it might spark Arsenal to life as they recovered from going a goal down to Raul Jimenez’s early strike.

But the expected onslaught never came. Bukayo Saka thought he had won it with a late header that was ruled out by VAR for offside, leaving the visitors third and six points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

“We dominated the whole game,” said Odegaard. “They didn’t create anything apart from the goal. We had a few big moments there, especially with the disallowed goal at the end.

“We did a lot, but I think we have to be a bit more aggressive going into the box and attacking the box. We created a few bigger chances there but I think that it’s a game we should win.

“So we are disappointed, obviously we wanted to win. We have to move on and that’s it.”

Saliba’s goal was the third in a row that Arsenal had scored from a corner as their impressive set-piece routines continued to caused headaches for opposition defences.

A deep corner from Declan Rice, who had delivered for Jurrien Timber to score the opener in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, was headed back across goal by Kai Havertz and onto the foot of Saliba who tapped home from inside the six-yard box.

It was the ninth time Arsenal had scored from a set-piece in the league this season.

open image in gallery William Saliba has scored Arsenal’s last two goals with both coming from set pieces ( REUTERS )

“We’re so good at it and everyone believes that when we have a set-piece, we’re going to score,” said Odegaard. “And (against Fulham) we did, and we could have scored a few more to be honest. That’s a good thing and we just have to keep that up.”

Arsenal now face a run of what ought to be considered winnable games, beginning with Everton’s trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday before matches against Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

After an inconsistent spell there is increasingly little margin for error if Mikel Arteta hopes to lead the club to a first title since 2004.

“The mood obviously now is disappointed because we didn’t win, but we have to move on to the next, they come so quickly now,” said Odegaard.

“There’s no time to be too disappointed, we have to move on and make sure we win the next one and that’s it.”