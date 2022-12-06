Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal forward has surgery on right knee injury
Jesus will now begin his rehabilitation programme but there was no timescale put on his return
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on a knee injury, his club have confirmed.
Jesus was forced to withdraw from Brazil’s World Cup squad after picking up the injury in the 1-0 defeat to Cameroon on Friday.
Arsenal said the striker will now undergo a rehabilitation programme but the Premier League leaders did not put a timescale on his return.
Arsenal have a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table and will return to action on Boxing Day against West Ham.
Jesus has had a transformative effect on Arsenal since signing from Manchester City in the summer, with five goals and five assists in 14 appearances so far this season.
An Arsenal statement said: “Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage match on Friday.
“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme. Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies