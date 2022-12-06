Jump to content

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal forward has surgery on right knee injury

Jesus will now begin his rehabilitation programme but there was no timescale put on his return

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 06 December 2022 17:25
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day 16

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on a knee injury, his club have confirmed.

Jesus was forced to withdraw from Brazil’s World Cup squad after picking up the injury in the 1-0 defeat to Cameroon on Friday.

Arsenal said the striker will now undergo a rehabilitation programme but the Premier League leaders did not put a timescale on his return.

Arsenal have a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table and will return to action on Boxing Day against West Ham.

Jesus has had a transformative effect on Arsenal since signing from Manchester City in the summer, with five goals and five assists in 14 appearances so far this season.

An Arsenal statement said: “Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage match on Friday.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme. Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

