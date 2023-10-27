Arsenal reveal Gabriel Jesus injury blow as Mikel Arteta confirms ‘really bad news’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is set to be out “for a few weeks” due to a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Jesus inspired Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Sevilla on Tuesday with a goal and an assist but was forced off with 10 minutes to go while feeling his hamstring.

The Brazilian missed the start of the season due to injury and had only just returned to full fitness alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal’s front three.

Arsenal face Sheffield United on Saturday before Arteta’s side travel to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle in the Premier League in a key run of fixtures.

But Jesus could now be ruled out until the November international break as Arteta confirmed the “really bad news” for Arsenal.

"The scans show that there is a muscle injury. We might miss him for a few weeks again," Arteta said on Friday. "With Gabi I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us. He felt something there, it was a really awkward action.

"It’s true that he had quite a lot of load in those games playing with the national team and with us which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us."

Gabriel Jesus picked up the injury in the 2-1 win at Sevilla (Reuters)

Thomas Partey was also ruled out of the home fixture against Sheffield United as Arteta confirmed the thigh injury that saw him miss out on the trip to Spain will see him miss “a few weeks”.

"We don’t know the extent of it still, he has more tests today,” Arteta said. “He got that injury in training, with the last kick of the ball. Very unfortunate."