Mikel Arteta explains how Gabriel Martinelli can earn a starting spot at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is inching his way toward a regular starting berth with Arsenal, but cautioned that each starlet must develop at their own pace and that the team needed experience throughout, too.

The Gunners have had a largely dismal season overall, sat ninth in the Premier League table with one game to play, after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in midweek.

Martinelli came off the bench to score in stoppage time to put Arsenal ahead in that game, before an even later Nicolas Pepe strike added gloss.

Asked about what more the 19-year-old needs to do to earn a regular place in the line-up, Arteta pointed out that being in and around the side now shows Martinelli is doing enough to be considered already - but careful management was required to help the young players reach the levels of consistency required.

“[He’s] very close. He needs to keep fighting to be closer and closer,” the manager said.

“We need to understand where the boys are in the phase of their development and what they have done already this season and last season.

“I know that we want to play with 11 academy players under 20, but guys, who is doing that?

“We are doing more than anybody and they are going to have the chances, they are earning their chances, it’s not like we are giving [away] the chances.

“They are earning the chances and it’s a joy to have them with us.”

Martinelli has scored two league goals this term, from 13 appearances - almost half of which have been subs.

He did not play his first game of the campaign until mid-December as he recovered from a long-term injury, before also missing six weeks through February and March.