Hugo Ekitike (centre) in back available for Liverpool ( Getty Images )

Liverpool will be looking to make sure their first blip of the season does not snowball as they return to action against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

After enjoying a winning start to the new campaign, the reigning Premier League champions lost their 100 percent record on the weekend, being dealt a taste of their own medicine as Crystal Palace snatched victory deep into stoppage time at Selhurst Park.

Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, who conversely kept up their perfect start to the league season on Friday, will hope to capitalise on this first blow of the season and lean on ex-Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane to do the damage against the Reds, as they have done before.

But with in-form striker Hugo Ekitike back available, Arne Slot will look to make sure Saturday’s defeat was nothing but a wake-up call, bouncing back in Istanbul to build on their opening night win over Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.

