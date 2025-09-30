Galatasaray vs Liverpool live: Arne Slot’s side look to shake off Palace loss in Champions League
Liverpool will need to shake off disappointment from their first defeat of the season as they take on Galatasaray
Liverpool will be looking to make sure their first blip of the season does not snowball as they return to action against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
After enjoying a winning start to the new campaign, the reigning Premier League champions lost their 100 percent record on the weekend, being dealt a taste of their own medicine as Crystal Palace snatched victory deep into stoppage time at Selhurst Park.
Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, who conversely kept up their perfect start to the league season on Friday, will hope to capitalise on this first blow of the season and lean on ex-Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane to do the damage against the Reds, as they have done before.
But with in-form striker Hugo Ekitike back available, Arne Slot will look to make sure Saturday’s defeat was nothing but a wake-up call, bouncing back in Istanbul to build on their opening night win over Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.
Follow all of the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates in our live blog below:
Line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenbeerch, Jones; Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Robertson, Ngumoha.
'Deafening whistles from the home crowd'
The latest from Richard Jolly at Rams Park:
“The Rams Park is still largely unoccupied but when Liverpool emerged for a stroll on the pitch, there were still deafening whistles from the home crowd.
“Arne Slot looked unperturbed, but it suggests Liverpool should prepare for something rather louder when the rest of the Galatasaray crowd get here.”
Team news
The line-ups will be announced in the next five minutes or so, so here’s a reminder of the early team news for the visitors...
Liverpool will be without Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL, leaving Arne Slot with just three senior centre backs. Ibrahima Konate has been shaky as of late and may be dropped for Joe Gomez, while Hugo Ekitike is available after missing Saturday’s loss through suspension. Federico Chiesa has not travelled with the squad due to injury.
Slot: 'You have to give your all'
“Win, lose or draw - if you want to compete for trophies and wear a Liverpool shirt, you have to give your all and play good football,” said Arne Slot in his pre-match conference when asked about the reaction to the defeat to Palace.
“We conceded so many chances against Palace, so we can improve and those things I will show to the players.
“"We play to score goals and win games. As long as Liverpool have existed, they have more possession than other teams. Sometimes teams are happy to defend because they are very strong. Teams are managed so well and are so fit, it is getting harder and harder to play through, so we brought in good attackers who can help unlock those road blocks.
“We have conceded four goals from set-pieces. We have changed full-backs but we have [also] changed a bit more. The goals we conceded - I will look back in detail -but the first thing that comes to my mind is not that the new full-backs are the problem."
Jurgen Klopp provides honest verdict on whether he'll ever return to coaching
Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on whether he will ever go back into coaching, 16 months on from his emotional departure from Liverpool.
Klopp bid farewell to Anfield after nine glory-laden seasons in 2024, guiding the club to their first Premier League title in 30 years as well as a sixth Champions League.
The German now serves as the head of global soccer for Red Bull, a strategic non-managerial role that sees him provide transfer and coaching guidance to its network of clubs such as RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.
Liverpool dealt devastating Giovanni Leoni injury update as defender ruled out 'for a year'
Giovanni Leoni will be out for about a year after Arne Slot confirmed the defender sustained a cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut.
The 18-year-old Italian was stretchered off in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton and Liverpool immediately feared he had suffered a serious knee injury.
Scans confirmed that, in a blow to both Liverpool and the centre-back, who joined from Parma for £26m in the summer.
When is Galatasaray vs Liverpool?
The Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 30 September at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST. New customers to Amazon can take out a free Prime subscription for 30 days; after that, it is £8.99 per month. You can also sign up for just Prime Video for £5.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Galatasaray XI: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gundogan, Akgun; Osimhen.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike.
Team news
Galatasaray are buoyed by the return of star striker Victor Osimhen, who could make his first start since August 30 following a spell out injured. The Turkish giants will also turn to former Manchester City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, two players who have done the damage against the Reds before.
Liverpool will be without Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL, leaving Arne Slot with just three senior centre backs. Ibrahima Konate has been shaky as of late and may be dropped for Joe Gomez, while Hugo Ekitike is available after missing Saturday’s loss through suspension. Federico Chiesa has not travelled with the squad due to injury.
