Gareth Bale storms off following Wales’ Euro 2020 exit after being asked if he will retire

Gareth Bale stormed off after a post-match interview following Wales’ Euro 2020 exit after being asked if he will retire.

Robert Page’s side were thoroughly outclassed in a 4-0 loss to Denmark in the round of 16 tie in Amsterdam.

The Real Madrid forward spoke candidly about his country’s disappointing end to the tournament at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

But the 31-year-old then took exception, a reporter asked: “I know you were asked yesterday if this would be your last game for Wales and you said you'd want another one...”

Bale was then seen walking off camera, ending the interview to leave further doubt over his future.

Bale has 96 caps for his country and one more year on his contract at the Bernabeu.