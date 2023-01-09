Gareth Bale announces retirement from football at age of 33
Bale has announced his retirement from both club and international football
Gareth Bale has announced his immediate retirement from football at the age of 33.
The five-time Champions League winner’s last appearance was at the World Cup last month, as Wales were knocked out in the group stages in Qatar.
“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said in a statement.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”
