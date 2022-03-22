Gareth Bale set to be fit for Wales’ crunch World Cup play-off
Wales face Austria on Thursday in a World Cup play-off semi-final in Cardiff
Gareth Bale has handed Wales a World Cup play-off boost by training with the rest of the squad after missing Sunday’s El Clasico through injury.
Bale missed Real Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona with manager Carlo Ancelotti saying after the game he “didn’t feel well”.
Reports in Spain said the Wales captain had back pain.
“He tried this morning but he wasn’t up to playing,” Ancelotti said on Sunday. “He’s now going to join up with his national team and they’ll decide whether he plays or not.”
The early indications are that Bale will be fit enough to start against Austria in Cardiff on Thursday.
Robert Page’s entire 26-man squad trained in the Vale of Glamorgan sunshine ahead of Wales’ play-off semi-final.
Wales are hoping to secure their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.
Should they beat Austria they would progress to a play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine. That tie has been delayed because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is now set to take place in June.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies