Over the past 25 years, Gareth Southgate has gone from missed penalties and Pizza Hut adverts to Atomic Kitten and a range of M&S waistcoats. Tonight, a quarter of a century after the lowest moment of his professional career imprinted his name on the national consciousness, he could lead the same nation to a European Championship quarter-final by beating the same opponent on the same stage in the same tournament. This evening, Southgate’s story can come full circle.

His star has not always travelled in a straight, upward trajectory though. If anything, there have been a few recent wobbles. The Southgate-mania of three summers ago has died down a little. There is more criticism of his selections, more question marks over his decisions. To some he is too cautious to be in charge of England’s wealth of attacking talent. To others he is tactically inadequate and easily outfoxed. He still has more relegations to his name than trophies, unless counting tournaments where the matches only lasted 80 minutes.

Essentially, despite the undeniable progress of the past five years, there is a question over how good a manager Southgate actually is. Perhaps the best people to answer that are those who have played for him. “I think people have short memories, a little bit,” Jonathan Bond, the former Watford goalkeeper now at LA Galaxy, tells The Independent. “I felt he came in and changed the way that an England team would look to play.”

Bond was a regular member of Southgate’s first under-21s squads, winning five caps under his management and travelling to that age group’s European Championship in 2015. “The football that we started playing was something that I hadn't really seen,” he says. “I watch so much football and I wanted England to play like European teams at the time. We started to play, or at least tried to start to play like that, and that was exciting.”

Southgate’s first years in charge of the under-21s coincided with the much-publicised reform of the national team set-up and the ‘England DNA’ blueprint, which he helped to devise alongside technical director Dan Ashworth and head of development Matt Crocker among others. Though easily dismissed by a sceptical press at the time, it would become the foundation of everything that happened at St George’s Park.

As a manager, Southgate surrounded himself with coaches who complemented his ideas on the game but had different areas of expertise. Steve Holland, his more hands-on assistant, is the most obvious example. “Obviously he always had the final say and it wasn't like he was doing nothing but you could tell that he knew where his strengths and his weaknesses lay,” Bond says. “Steve took the coaching side of things, Gareth was the man management.”

The change in style was gradual, though. “We didn't go straight to trying to play like Barcelona but we started preparing for games where we'd know the opposition would just sit there. I think England teams before had really struggled with that and started to feel the pressure when it hit 60 minutes and it was still 0-0, or even 1-0 against San Marino. He was very big on patience, making sure we don't lose our philosophy, sticking to that philosophy.

“It was about tactically stretching teams, keeping the ball on the ground, recirculating it. If it’s not on to go down the right-hand side, switch the ball quickly and go down the left. It was very much a patient, possession game. We wanted to dominate the ball. That was the main thing, really. We wanted to dominate the ball rather than be the team that surrenders that initiative.”

It had been similar, if not exactly the same, at Middlesbrough. Southgate was thrown into the deep end when he went from player to manager at the Riverside in 2006, ending his career early to step up and replace Steve McClaren despite not yet completing his coaching badges. Before the grand, prescriptive plans of ‘England DNA’, he trusted his players to do their own thing.

“He let us just play football at Middlesbrough,” says David Wheater, who went from a young and inexperienced centre-half to club captain under Southgate. “We had players who could play and he let everyone play how they wanted to play. He wanted to entertain.” Establishing tactical principles was not the priority. Southgate’s initial challenge in those days was to carry the authority of a manager rather than that of a team-mate.

There were a few teething problems, in that regard. Senior players like Ugo Ehiogu and Mark Schwarzer still called him ‘Gareth’ rather than ‘gaffer’ or otherwise, which he was prepared to let slide. It was a different story for the youngsters. “We called him ‘Gate’,” says Wheater. “We called him it a few times, then he'd look at you and you'd think that's enough of that now.”

The respect was there, though, particularly as the players appreciated that he was taking on a huge challenge at a relatively young age. “Obviously, to do what he did takes some balls,” Wheater adds. “I don't think he was nervous or anything. He was just young and getting used to it.” It was not long before he started to find his voice on the training ground, either, and was encouraging Wheater to find his own.

“I think I was 18 or 19 and I wasn't a talker,” he says. “I was doing some shooting with the strikers and I missed and he shouted at me. He pointed to an empty pitch and said go and work on your talking. I stormed back into the training ground but he came and spoke to me after that, told me I can't get upset at things like that... Straight after that I thought I couldn't keep doing that.”

Southgate during his time with Middlesbrough (Getty Images)

Southgate’s mild manner and the articulate way in which he deals with questions from the media does not necessarily suggest a training ground enforcer or a great half-time motivator. To borrow his own line on Sven-Goran Eriksson, from the outside he seems more Iain Duncan-Smith than Winston Churchill. The mild manner is certainly no act, and more like Southgate’s natural state, but he can turn it off and on.

“He did have that switch,” says Bond. “Before one of the Euros games, he was very inspiring. I couldn't tell you the specifics of what he said but he very much made it feel like it was just us in that room against... I mean he even included you guys, the press. You can understand the psychology behind it. ‘They're going to say this and that, it's just us in here’. It was a powerful thing to do, especially with young guys.”

“Because of how he was 90 per cent of the time, it worked way more effectively. It was like 'Wow, f***ing hell, he has got that in him, we can't just do what we want and he'll be Mr Nice Guy'. I think all top managers have to have that but it was doubly effective when he did it because of how he is normally.”

Wheater found himself on the end of these ‘switches’ several times. “He talked really well but he could go as well,” he says. “I mean, flipping heck, he went for me once. I got sent off at Hull and he bollocked me. The day before I wasn't listening in a meeting and he blamed it on that. He proper went for me. I think that was the first time I'd seen him properly shout. I'd never seen him do that before and when he mentioned not listening in the meeting the day before, I was like 'Yeah, he's right. And he looks angry as well, so I won't do it again’.”

Southgate certainly has a way he wants things to be done and it can be a case of his way or the highway. Hard work, dedication and persistence are among the qualities he values most highly. Some players fall short, and have not had as many opportunities as they might have done otherwise because of that. Others have suffered the same fate for being too quiet or not integrating well enough.

There is, above all else, an expectation that players participate and work as a group. Those who disrupt that dynamic can soon find themselves on the outside looking in, but they are not ostracised or cast off. “He has reasons for what he does - people might not always like it but I think he is clear and honest with everyone,” says Bond. Meanwhile, the efforts of those who dedicate themselves and contribute to the group are not only appreciated, but remembered too.

When Bond outgrew the Under-21s, Southgate stayed in touch. “I wouldn't expect him to do that for the rest of my life obviously but it was important for my family as well. We had a written letter through a year after while waiting for the caps to come through. It wasn't just a standardised general letter. He'd been watching what I'd been doing and it was personal to me.”

Wheater received his own letter when Southgate left Middlesbrough. “I've still got that somewhere at my nan's. Two pages, handwritten. All personal stuff. That was nice. I think it shows what kind of guy he is.” He only learned of Southgate’s sacking when he took a call from him hours after a 2-0 win over Derby, while Wheater was out celebrating with some team-mates in a local nightclub. Middlesbrough were only a point off the top of the Championship after 13 games. “I never understood that, when he left.”

Southgate will lead England out against Germany at Wembley (REUTERS)

Southgate’s journey from that surprise sacking to taking charge of England in the space of seven years was unlikely. At no point did it seem inevitable, not even to those who knew his ability like Bond. “I found it difficult to imagine because he was so relatable, an easy-going guy and very successful. When he got the chance, I just thought nobody really knows what he could do.

“I'm not saying he's Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho or whatever, but everyone only knew the player who missed the penalty or the manager at Middlesbrough and were thinking there's no way this guy can be the England manager. Having worked with him, I knew there was a lot people didn't know.”

Five years into the impossible job, it still feels like there is plenty that people do not know or understand about Southgate, his ideas and his style of management. Everyone now has an opinion on who he plays, why he plays them and why he does not select others. Bond, interestingly, thinks that his approach has changed slightly since the Under-21 days and wonders whether.

“I think he's evolved a little bit,” he says. “He's looked at France and he's realised that it's tournament football, you have eight or nine games and the teams that tend to win are teams who don't give up goals easily, teams who are difficult to beat and they've got magic up front. I think he's recognised that we've got so much talent in the forward areas that if we keep a clean sheet, we have a real good chance of winning.”

At the same time, success will not be judged solely on outcomes. Southgate’s job is not under threat, whatever the result at Wembley this evening. He is likely to earn a contract extension until Euro 2024. That thinking is informed by the long-term, considered approach that has underpinned everything Southgate has done within the England set-up over the past decade. So far, it has been a success.

“I think the regimes before looked a little bit intimidating from the outside, just results-based only,” Bond adds. “All about getting the result and the pressure that comes with that. Whereas I don't know, [under Southgate] it felt very method-based, if that makes sense? Don't attach too much to the result, the results will come. We need to change what we're doing and this is the process. People buy into that.”