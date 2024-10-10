Gareth Southgate reveals timeline for return to management

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Gareth Southgate has ruled out a quick return to management after leaving England football, insisting that he will give himself time to make “good decisions”.

Southgate stepped down in the wake of Euro 2024 after eight years in charge, overseeing runs to the final of the last two European Championships.

He has since been connected with a number of vacancies or potentially open roles, including Manchester United, where the club’s hierarchy are known admirers.

Erik ten Hag remains under serious pressure at Old Trafford, but Southgate has seemingly ruled himself out of the running if the Dutchman is moved on.

“I won’t coach in the next year, for sure,” Southgate said at the European Club Association (ECA) general assembly. “I’m certain of that.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.”

open image in gallery Southgate stepped down in July after eight years with England ( PA Wire )

Southgate’s lone managerial role in club football came at Middlesbrough, with his tenure ending in 2009 months after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

He returned to a front-line coaching role with England’s Under 21s four years later, setting him on the path to succeeding Sam Allardyce with the senior team.

“[Could I return to) club football? Depending on what role that is,” he added. “I have been fortunate to have worked with fantastic players. You got to have excitement, passion to go to work every day.

“It is unlikely to be another national federation. England was from the heart.”