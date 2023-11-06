Jonas Eidevall accused of ‘bullying’ fourth official by Man City boss Gareth Taylor

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor accused Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall of “bullying” the fourth official during his side’s 2-1 Women’s Super League defeat to the Gunners on Sunday.

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius punished goalkeeper Khiara Keating’s error to score a late winner for the hosts at Boreham Wood, as City suffered their first league defeat of the season.

The result means Eidevall’s Arsenal go level with Taylor’s City on 10 points from five games, three behind leaders Chelsea.

But afterwards, Taylor turned his focus back to the touchline and accused his Arsenal counterpart of acting aggressively towards official Melissa Burgin.

Taylor said he had to step in and was “protecting” Burgin, in comments made to the BBC after Eidevall had conducted his post-match media duties. The Arsenal manager has yet to have the chance to respond to Taylor’s accusation.

“That is always the same with him because he is constantly at the fourth official and I think it is bullying," said Taylor.

"I am protecting the fourth official but that’s not my job."

Eidevall was not spoken to by the referee about his conduct during the 2-1 win and Arsenal are not commenting on the matter.

Arsenal are not commenting on the accusation (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the WSL, Manchester United, who extended their unbeaten start to the campaign in dramatic fashion as substitute Rachel Williams’ leveller deep into stoppage time saw them draw 2-2 at Brighton.

After Elisabeth Terland’s strike on the half-hour for the hosts and Ella Toone’s 78th-minute equaliser, a Guro Bergsvand header with a minute of normal time to go looked set to give Brighton victory, before Williams had the final stay eight minutes into time added on.

There are two other teams with the same number of points as City and Arsenal, one of which is Tottenham, who were denied a fourth successive victory by Aurora Galli’s late penalty as they were held 1-1 at home by Everton.

Galli converted from the spot with five minutes of normal time to go to cancel out Grace Clinton’s first-half goal for Spurs.

The other side on 10 points is Liverpool following a 2-1 home win over Leicester.

Marie Hobinger’s 84th-minute goal secured the Reds victory after Melissa Lawley had given them the lead early in the second half and Missy Goodwin equalised just before the hour.

Promoted Bristol City claimed their first points of the season as they won 3-2 at West Ham, with Brooke Aspin netting the decisive goal.

An eventful first half saw the hosts lead via Viviane Asseyi’s penalty, the visitors reply with efforts from Amalie Thestrup and Ella Powell and West Ham’s Riko Ueki notch a stoppage-time equaliser, before Aspin put the Robins back in front 10 minutes after the break.

Includes reporting from PA