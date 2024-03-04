Gareth Taylor signs new Manchester City contract

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gareth Taylor has signed a contract extension with Manchester City Women until 2027.

The 51-year-old was appointed as the head coach of Man City in May 2020 and has led his side to Women’s FA Cup victory in 2020 and the League Cup in 2022.

Taylor’s side have been impressive this season, and are currently on a 12-match winning run in all competitions.

Taylor said: “I’m very happy to be able to commit to City for another three seasons. I think what we’re doing here and trying to achieve is a build and a long-term project of sustainability and success.

“Our ambition was always to be right at the top and we’ve done that. It’s taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people behind the scenes. The players have really bought into what we’re trying to do and achieve.”

Gareth Taylor has been manager of Man City women since 2020 (The FA via Getty Images)

The club moved top of the Women’s Super League at the weekend with victory over Everton, and put an end to Chelsea’s extensive home unbeaten run on February 16 before the international break.

Taylor’s side lead last year’s WSL champions by three points, although Emma Hayes’ side have a game in hand over City in the league currently.

Manchester City Women Managing Director, Charlotte O’Neill, added: “We’re very pleased to have Gareth continue his journey with City for another three years.

“Gareth is someone who has embraced the City Football Group approach from day one and shares our ambition to push the envelope in the women’s game and build a squad full of talented and ambitious players.”

She added: “I’m confident the future is very bright at this club.”

Director of Football Nils Nielsen added: “I am very pleased that Gareth has agreed to continue his great work in our programme for the coming years.

“We have a clear strategy on how we want to move forward, and securing Gareth to lead the team is a key factor in this.

“Now we can all focus on finishing this season in style and prepare for the next few seasons by following the plan.”