Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC One broadcast stripped back Match of the Day after Gary Lineker stood down

The show lasted 20 minutes and did not feature the usual title music or graphics.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 March 2023 23:56
Gary Lineker was removed from his usual Match of the Day presenting duties by the BBC (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker was removed from his usual Match of the Day presenting duties by the BBC (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

BBC One broadcast a stripped back Premier League highlights show on Saturday after Gary Lineker had been stood down as presenter.

Match of the Day was replaced by a shortened highlights reel featuring no commentary and without studio punditry.

The show lasted 20 minutes and did not feature the usual title music or graphics, instead using the name Premier League Highlights.

The BBC announced on Friday that it was temporarily removing Lineker, the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, from his regular Saturday night duties over tweets he had posted that bosses said breached impartiality guidelines.

It sparked a wave of boycotts from fellow pundits and presenters, with Ian Wright and Alan Shearer leading the list of names to show solidarity with Lineker and withdrawing from Saturday’s broadcast.

Recommended

BBC schedules were badly disrupted by the boycotts on Saturday, with regular programmes Football Focus, Final Score and 5Live’s Fighting Talk unable to air.

The broadcaster opted to go ahead with showing the day’s top-flight highlights, which included Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to the league’s bottom side Bournemouth, in a truncated format.

Lineker was stood down by the BBC after tweeting about government policy regarding the treatment of migrants arriving illegally into the UK.

On Friday, long-time Match of the Day pundit Wright threatened to walk away from the show for good if Lineker were to be axed permanently.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in