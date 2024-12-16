Kelly Cates set to join Match of the Day presenting team from next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates is set to join the BBC’s Match of the Day line-up when Gary Lineker leaves.

The 49-year-old is set to be part of a three-person presenting team alongside Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan from next season, with former England striker Lineker stepping down.

The news was first reported by Mail Sport on Sunday, and the PA news agency understands that although final contracts are not yet signed, Cates is poised to move on.

The BBC, Sky Sports and Cates’ management team declined to comment when contacted by PA.

Cates, Chapman and Logan will then share presenting duties for the flagship Match of the Day highlights show on a Saturday night, plus Match of the Day 2 on Sunday evenings.

Lineker, who has hosted the highlights programme since 1999, will continue to front the BBC’s live FA Cup coverage next season and its coverage of the 2026 World Cup finals.

Lineker said last month it had been a “joy and a privilege” to present Match of the Day but added on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I feel this is now the right time (to leave).

“I think the next contract they’re looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm.”

Cates has been a main presenter with Sky since 2017 and already works for the BBC as a radio presenter, fronting Radio 5 Live’s Tuesday night sports coverage. She has worked on its tournament coverage since 2016.