Gary Lineker addresses Match of the Day contract speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Gary Lineker has spoken out for the first time since the rumours emerged surrounding his contract situation at the BBC and that his time as Match of the Day presenter could be coming to an end.

The BBC denied last week that an announcement was pending concerning its highest-payed presenter, who is believed to be under contract until the end of the season.

On Saturday, Lineker introduced Match of the Day by saying: “Hello, seven games on the way and it’s my final show.”

Before adding after a pause: “Before the international break.”

Lineker started his role as presenter of the BBC flagship show in 1999, taking over from Des Lynam, and has been the BBC’s highest-paid on-air talent for seven successive years, earning more than £1m a year.

After hosting the shot on Saturday, Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “As you know, like [Liverpool stars] Trent [Alexander-Arnold], like Virgil [Van Dijk], like Mo [Salah], I am coming to the end of my contract in the summer.

“I think there is one significant difference, Liverpool fans really care about those three,” added the former England striker.

“I don’t know why it all spiralled out of control. All is OK.”

He added: “There are bigger problems in the world that’s for sure.”

Lineker revealed his co-presenters Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were in a “similar predicament”, to which Richards replied: “What is more concerning is I’m 4-1 to replace you!”

Shearer said: “That is a massive concern. I’m not signing my contract if you’re presenter.”

The Telegraph are reporting that Lineker is expected to be offered a new contract of £350,000 less than his current £1.35m deal.

With reporting from PA