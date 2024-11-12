Gary Lineker leaves Match of the Day LIVE: BBC to confirm exit amid speculation over next host

✕ Close Gary Lineker to leave Match of the Day at end of season

Gary Lineker will step down as the host of the BBC’s iconic Premier League highlights show Match of the Day after 25 years at the helm, with the corporation set to officially confirm his exit today.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker – who also won 80 England caps – has been the leading face on the highlights show since 1999 but will walk away at the end of the season and then depart the BBC completely following the 2026 World Cup.

Lineker has often courted controversy, with his declared annual salary of £1.3m making him the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, and he was briefly suspended in 2023 after airing political views critical of the Conservative government on social media. Although he is a freelancer, the comments were still deemed a breach of BBC impartiality although he was soon restored to his role.

Speculation is now hotting up as to who will replace the 63-year-old in the MOTD chair with the likes of Alex Scott, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan all thought to be in the running.

