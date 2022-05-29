Gary Neville revels in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat

Gary Neville was “ecstatic” Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat thanks to a second half strike by Vinicius Jr and ex-Manchester United player Neville documented his night of celebrating the victory.

He first tweeted a video of himself cheering with a group of men in a pub when Vinicius scored. When the final whistle blew he posted on social media: “It’s really normal to be happy tonight if you’re a United fan! I’m f@@@@@g ecstatic!”

The pundit also retweeted a CBS video of an edit directed at Jamie Carragher. It had a clip of the former Liverpool player saying Real Madrid would not win the Champions League cutting to the Spanish team lifting the trophy.

Liverpool were the favourites to take the trophy but Real had overcome tough clubs to reach the final. They defeated Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to play in the final. They added Liverpool’s scalp to their campaign with many saying it is one of the best Champions League runs of all time.

Despite the loss, Klopp was adamant his team would be back next year.

“It’s not bad to get to the final - it’s kind of a success although not the success you want to have,” he told BT Sport.

“I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are really competitive and are an outstanding group - they will be that again next season. And we go again. Where’s it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel!”