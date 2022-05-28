Watch Vinicius goal: Real Madrid winger scores opener against Liverpool in Champions League final
The Brazilian broke the deadlock in the second half at the Stade de France
Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final.
Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post.
Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post.
Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that point but Karim Benzema had a goal controversially ruled out on the brink of half-time following a lengthy VAR check.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side were much-improved after the break and will now try and close out victory to lift their 14th European Cup.
