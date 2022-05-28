Watch Vinicius goal: Real Madrid winger scores opener against Liverpool in Champions League final

The Brazilian broke the deadlock in the second half at the Stade de France

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 28 May 2022 22:06
Comments
<p>Vinicius scores the opener for Real Madrid</p>

Vinicius scores the opener for Real Madrid

(Getty Images)

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final.

Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post.

Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post.

Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that point but Karim Benzema had a goal controversially ruled out on the brink of half-time following a lengthy VAR check.

Recommended

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were much-improved after the break and will now try and close out victory to lift their 14th European Cup.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in