The Uefa Champions League trophy on the eve of the 2022 final (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Satde de France in Paris.

It is a final covered in “great irony”, with Jurgen Klopp’s side able to secure a famous cup treble and seventh heaven for the Reds in terms of European Cups. While Los Blancos can add a 14th European crown. It is, of course, a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, where Sadio Mane cancelled out Karim Benzema's opener, which came from a howler from Loris Karius. A famous double from Gareth Bale, including a spectacular bicycle kick to hand the Spaniards the lead, soon followed to secure glory. Redemption for Jurgen Klopp’s side came just 12 months later with victory against Tottenham in Madrid, while tonight offers a chance of revenge, specifically for Mohamed Salah, who was injured so early on against Madrid four years ago. When pushed on the theme of revenge, Klopp downplayed its impact: “I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea. I understand what Mo said. He wants to put it right, but in Germany we say you always meet twice in life.”

After defeating Paris Saint-German, Chelsea and Manchester City in thrilling circumstances, Carlo Ancelotti is back on the biggest stage, with the Italian able to add a fourth Champions League title to his resume. The former AC Milan and Chelsea boss fondly remembers battles with the Reds, including the devastating defeat in Istanbul in 2007: “In my career in the Champions League, we have faced each other many times. The first time was in 1984, the final in Rome. I didn’t play because I was injured. Then, in 2005 and 2007, and of course, the rivalry was accentuated during the period I worked at Everton. Now, we'll face each other again. They have a great squad, they’re difficult to go up against. They play at a very high level, with great physicality, but it’s a pleasure to play against them in the final.” Follow build-up, live team news, goal and score updates, analysis and reaction from Paris: