Why Karim Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ruled out in Champions League final

Benzema was deemed to be offside before he tucked the ball away at the end of the first half

Dylan Terry
Saturday 28 May 2022 22:08
<p>Benzema scored but the flag went up and VAR ensured the decision would stand</p>

Benzema scored but the flag went up and VAR ensured the decision would stand

(Getty Images)

Karim Benzema thought he had put Real Madrid ahead against Liverpool in the Champions League final but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The Frenchman tucked the ball home in the 42nd minute of the European clash in Paris but the flag immediately went up.

Referee Clement Turpin was then told to halt proceedings as VAR took an extensive look at the incident.

After three minutes of confusion, the VAR eventually confirmed the assistant referee’s onfield decision that the goal would not stand because Benzema was in an offside position when the ball ricocheted back to him.

This was despite it hitting both Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho before rolling into the path of the Real Madrid striker.

However, the reason the goal was ruled out was because the law states that when a touch from the defending team is an unintentional one then the offensive player is not deemed onside.

In simpler terms, the fact that the ball touched a Liverpool player before Benzema put it away is irrelevant because Fabinho - who it came off last - did not intentionally play the ball.

As the players came back out for the second half, the cameras caught both Benzema and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remonstrating with referee Turpin, presumably about the decision just before the break.

