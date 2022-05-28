Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool players’ efforts after they suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final.

Liverpool dominated the first half but Vinicius struck just before the hour mark in Paris before Thibaut Courtois made a string of spectacular saves to ensure the Spanish giants of a record-extending 14th European Cup.

“We wanted to be more brave in the second half, which is what we said at half-time,” Klopp said afterwards. “But as I have said before with these things, it is not bad to get to the final, and that is already kind of success, I know not the kind you want to have.

“I have the strong feeling we will come again. That is how it is because the boys are really competitive, we have an outstanding group together, we will have (one) again next year and then we go again.

“We have to try a bit more often than others, but no problem.”

Klopp said the squad were understandably down and quiet in the dressing room, with full-back Andrew Robertson admitting they were “devastated” by the result.

“That is what happens when you come to finals and you don’t win,” he said. “We had chances and came up against an unbelievable goalie tonight, he pulled off some unbelievable saves. But if we are being honest, we could have played a bit better, especially in the second half.

“We were in control, then in the second half didn’t start great and when you come up against teams like that, they know how to win finals, once they got their noses in front, they showed that.”