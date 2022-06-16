Gary Neville concerned over Manchester United ‘struggling to get business done’ in transfer window
Frenkie de Jong seems to be the club’s key target, but the Barcelona midfielder appears apathetic about a move to Old Trafford
Gary Neville has admitted to being concerned by Manchester United’s lack of success early in this summer’s transfer market.
While rivals Liverpool have already secured the signature of Darwin Nunez and Manchester City have acquired Erling Haaland, United are yet to make a signing.
Meanwhile, Man United have seen the contracts of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani expire, while Nemanja Matic has joined Roma on a free transfer.
Frenkie de Jong seems to be United’s key target, but the Barcelona midfielder appears apathetic about a move to Old Trafford, despite his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag having taken over the English giants.
“I know [it’s] early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done,” former United defender Neville tweeted.
“The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. [Ten Hag] needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! [Fingers crossed] it happens soon!”
Liverpool signed 22-year-old Nunez from Benfica this week for a £64million fee that could rise to £85m, which would make the Uruguay forward their record signing.
Haaland, meanwhile, joined Man City in a £51m move from Borussia Dortmund. The striker is one of the favourites to win next season’s Premier League Golden Boot.
